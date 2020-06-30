TODAY |

Four new managed isolation facilities confirmed to house over 2000 arrivals into NZ this week

Source:  1 NEWS

Four new managed isolation facilities have been confirmed today to house over 2000 people arriving into New Zealand this week.

One managed isolation facility is set to open in Auckland, another in Hamilton and two more in Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned the new facilities earlier today, but hadn’t said where they would be.

She said the facilities were "consistent with our plan to ramp up capacity". 

It’s still not safe to travel, the PM said today, suggesting that those returning from holiday could soon have to pay for their own quarantine. Source: 1 NEWS

This week will see 2751 arrivals come into the country.

The total number of active cases in the country remains at 22 and is unchanged from yesterday.

All of the active cases are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, with one person in hospital in a stable condition.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury
Hamilton and Waikato
