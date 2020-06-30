Four new managed isolation facilities confirmed to house over 2000 arrivals into NZ this week

Four new managed isolation facilities have been confirmed today to house over 2000 people arriving into New Zealand this week.

One managed isolation facility is set to open in Auckland, another in Hamilton and two more in Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned the new facilities earlier today, but hadn’t said where they would be.

She said the facilities were "consistent with our plan to ramp up capacity".

This week will see 2751 arrivals come into the country.

The total number of active cases in the country remains at 22 and is unchanged from yesterday.