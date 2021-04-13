Four new Covid cases at NZ's border, none in community

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

However, there are four new Covid-19 cases detected at the border, all in managed isolation facilities.

The first case arrived from the UK via Qatar on July 23. They tested positive on day eight of their stay in an Auckland MIQ facility. They were a contact of another case.

The second case arrived from the UK via the UAE on July 26. They were a contact of another case and tested positive on day six of their stay in a Christchurch MIQ facility.

The third case arrived on July 28 and tested positive on day three of their MIQ stay in Auckland. Their full travel history is still being determined, but they arrived via Qatar.

The fourth case arrived on July 31 from the UAE. They tested positive on arrival in an Auckland MIQ facility.

The number of active cases in the country is now 37, after three previously-reported cases recovered.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic to 2521.

One previously reported case from July 19 has now been reclassified as historical.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 110 historical cases, out of a total of 704 cases.

More than 2.48 million Covid-19 tests have been completed to date. Yesterday, 3284 tests were processed across the country.

Queensland update

The Health Ministry continues to urge anyone who has returned to New Zealand from Queensland since Monday, July 26 has been reminded to check the locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

Contact tracing teams have identified 4884 people in New Zealand who travelled back from Queensland since July 26. Contact has been made with 4681 people, meaning 203 are still outstanding.

It follows Queensland's decision on Saturday to move into a snap lockdown in parts of the state.

Travellers from Queensland are asked to monitor for symptoms and ring Healthline should any appear.

Contract tracing staff have also identified 2999 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30. They are legally required to isolate until they return a negative day three test. Of that group, 1113 have so far returned a negative test and 1669 tests are due within the next couple of days.

The remainder are being assessed for follow-ups.

Vaccines

From today, the Ministry of Health will be including vaccination updates with each of their statements.

As of midnight, more than 1.94 million vaccines have been administered in the country. Of these, 1.2 million are first doses and more than 740,000 are second doses.

Almost 109,000 Māori have received their first vaccination and, of these, 70,300 are fully vaccinated. Almost 75,000 Pasifika have gotten their first dose and 48,000 of the group have received their second dose.

A total of 22,400 doses were administered yesterday - 17,700 being first doses, and the remaining second doses.

Vessels in Bluff and Wellington

The Mattina container ship remains berthed at Bluff. As of this morning, 14 of the original crew of 21 are still onboard.

Four mariners who tested negative for Covid-19 remain in MIQ in Christchurch.

One of the two mariners in Southland Hospital has been discharged today but needs “ongoing medical care for an unrelated condition”, the Ministry of Health said. There are plans to transfer him to arranged accommodation.

The captain of the ship, who also tested negative for Covid-19, remains in DHB-arranged accommodation.

Plans are also under way to take one mariner currently aboard the Mattina to an MIQ facility in Christchurch.

“Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe,” the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, the Viking Bay fishing vessel remains berthed in Wellington. The vessel has been deep cleaned and all 20 crew are back onboard.