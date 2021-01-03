Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found

New Zealand has had four new cases of Covid-19 at the border in the last two days, and two more cases of the new more contagious variant, the Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

The two additional cases of the more contagious variant mean Aotearoa has now had eight in total, after the ministry confirmed on Sunday that six cases had been found in December.

Both of these cases arrived from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

All of the new cases in the last are at the border, with one of them an historical case.

On January 5, two of the cases arrived from the United Kingdom, one of them via Qatar and one via the UAE. Both of them are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia and tested positive at day nine. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The historical case arrived from the United Kingdom via Singapore on 4 January. This person tested positive on day zero or one of routine testing and is in a facility in Hamilton.



On Tuesday, the ministry announced that there had been six cases in the preceding two days.

The total number of active cases in NZ is 62, with one case having recovered, while two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation and removed from the total