Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, both of which the Ministry of Health say are linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church in Auckland.

In total there were four new cases of the virus recorded in New Zealand today, the two others being people who've arrived back in the country.

A statement from the Ministry today said the two new community cases have come about as a result of people coming into contact with a person or people already confirmed as having the coronavirus.

"As far as we can tell they were unaware they had been infected and were incubating and spreading the virus at the time. This underscores the importance of close contacts following the public health advice they’re given which includes strict self-isolation even if they don’t have symptoms, and even if they have returned a negative test.

"We are aware that church leaders are actively encouraging all members of the congregation to retest by Friday and to comply with other public health advice such as self-isolation."

There are also two imported cases from overseas - a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, both who arrived in New Zealand on a flight from India on 27 August.

The pair were were in managed isolation in Christchurch and tested positive to day 12 testing.

Both cases are now in quarantine.