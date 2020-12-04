Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ since Monday, all in managed isolation

There have been four new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand since Monday, all in managed isolation.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community.

Two of the new cases reported today arrived in New Zealand on December 9 from the Czech Republic via Germany and Singapore. Both cases are people from the same family. The pair are quarantining in a facility in Christchurch.

The other two cases travelled together from the US and arrived on December 10. Both people tested positive around day three of their stay in managed isolation. They are being transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health said completed genome sequencing results from the Air New Zealand crew member reported as a Covid-19 case on Sunday confirm their strain of the virus doesn’t match any other genomes previously sequenced in New Zealand.

The sequence matches a strain reported in the US.

The three aircrew members who are close contacts of the case have returned negative day five test results.

A fourth person, a casual contact of the crew member, was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility as a precaution after developing symptoms. This person has returned a negative test result and remains in the quarantine facility.

Seventeen previously reported cases are now considered recovered. The total number of active cases in the country is 43.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1744.

It comes as the Ministry of Health reported on Monday there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,409,300 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 139,351,943 and users have created 5,614,164 manual diary entries.