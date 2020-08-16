Four new Covid-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation

There are four new Covid-19 cases New Zealand, all of them in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new cases in a release today.

Of the four, two arrived from the UK via Qatar and Australia on November 12 and tested positive on day three of their stay in managed isolation.

One arrived from Qatar via Australia on November 5 and tested positive at routine testing around day 12 of their stay in managed isolation.

The other arrived from France via Qatar and Australia on November 12 and tested positive at routine testing around day three of their stay in managed isolation.

Meanwhile. the ministry also said they are yet to discover how Case D was exposed to Case A, who is the Defence Force worker who contracted the virus while working at a managed isolation facility, and started the November quarantine cluster.

Anyone who visited locations of interest in the Auckland CBD, including the Mezze Bar and A-Z Collections, during relevant periods to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

It has been 14 days since Case A tested positive for Covid-19.

The four cases at the border mean Aotearoa has 61 active cases, with the country having had 1,649 cases overall.