Four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, including member of Pakistan cricket team

There are four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation to report in New Zealand today, including a member of the Pakistan Cricket team, according to the Ministry of Health.

Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community today, the Health Ministry announced in a statement this afternoon.

Two of the new cases reported today arrived on November 23 from the United States, where they tested positive on routine day three testing. Both cases have been moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

The third case arrived from the United States on November 26, where they were tested on arrival as they were symptomatic. The person has also been moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility.



The fourth case is a member of the Pakistan Cricket team. It comes after six of the 53-man team on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19 on day three testing.



"The exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the Health Ministry said.

"This ongoing consideration is expected to take until at least early next week.



"Exemptions allowing people to train while in managed isolation are very difficult to obtain and any team that receives such an exemption is in a privileged position.

"The Ministry is today thanking the Pakistan Cricket squad for their compliance with expectations around managed isolation and their cooperation with the investigation of the cases. Cooperation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from Covid-19."

All 18 close contacts of the Air New Zealand case who tested positive in China before returning home, barring one, have since returned a negative result. The Ministry and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are now working together to arrange testing for the final close contact.



There are now 69 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is now 1694.