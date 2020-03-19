Four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation, one in hospital in stable condition

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities to report in New Zealand, with one person in a stable condition in hospital.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

A man in his 30s, who was isolating at Auckland's Haka Hotel, is in Auckland City Hospital. He was tested for Covid-19 after being taken to hospital last night.

He remains in the hospital in a stable condition and has not required ICU level care, the Ministry of Health said today.

"Members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE," the Ministry of Health says.

"No members of staff are considered close contacts.

"Members of the public can be assured that the hospital is safe for patients, visitors and staff."

The other three cases announced today are in quarantine at the Auckland Jet Park facility.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 14.

She is the wife of a previous case who tested positive last Sunday, but had been isolating separately from her husband since his positive test.

She was considered a close contact and tested positive on day 11 of her stay.

The third case is a man in his 30s who arrived into New Zealand from Nepal via Sydney on June 18 on flight NZ102. He tested positive on day three of his time at the Novotel Ellerslie.

Three close family contacts of the man travelling with him have been tested, returning two negative results. The third result is pending.

All of these contacts are being treated as close contacts. The Ministry of Health said they would be checked daily and retested if they develop symptoms or at day 12 of their stay.

The fourth case is a man in his 30s who was in isolation at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland.

His result also came as a result of day three testing. Further details are currently being established by Auckland Regional Public Health.

The total number of active cases as of today is 20. All cases are in managed isolation facilities or quarantine, with none in the community.