Four new Covid-19 cases in isolation today including person who voluntarily joined family in facility

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand for the tenth day in a row, with four new cases reported in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Source: 1 NEWS

Three of the new isolation facility cases were detected during routine testing after arriving in New Zealand, while one other was a person who voluntarily joined a family member in isolation before testing positive.

The four new cases are:

- An international mariner staying at the Sudima hotel in Christchurch - their case was detected at day 15 testing as a close contact of a Day 6 case.



- A person who arrived from Milan via Singapore on October 19 and tested positive on Day 12 of their isolation.



- A person who arrived from London via Singapore on October 28 and tested positive on Day 3.



- A person who voluntarily joined a family member in managed isolation once they arrived in the country.

New Zealand's total number of active coronavirus cases is now 81.

The country's total number of cases is 1607.

On Thursday, laboratories completed 3046 tests, bringing the total to 1,104,113.