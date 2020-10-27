Four new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

There are four new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's border today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Three of the four new cases are historical infections.

They include one person - a contact of a previously reported case - who arrived from South Africa via Qatar on June 26 and tested positive on day five in managed isolation, and two people who arrived from India via Qatar on July 3 and tested positive on arrival.

The final case today, an active case, arrived from the US on Monday. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases in the community.

Today's update comes after 18 new cases were announced at the border yesterday.

Those cases were made up of five people in managed isolation and 13 additional crew members on board the quarantined fishing vessel Viking Bay, docked in Wellington. Those cases have since been moved to a managed isolation facility.