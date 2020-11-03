Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

There are four new Covid-19 cases at the border to report over the past two days, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also no new cases to report in the community.



The first of today's new cases arrived in the country from Afghanistan via the United Arab Emirates, where they tested positive on routine day 3 testing.



The second case arrived in the country from the Philippines via Singapore on June 16, where they tested positive on routine day 1 testing.



The third case arrived in the country from India via Qatar on June 17, testing positive on routine day 1 testing.



The fourth case arrived from a direct flight from the US on June 17, testing positive on routine day 0 testing.



Five previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 22.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since January 1 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 546 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2362.



New South Wales travellers



Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales remains in place after health officials here deemed the public health risk in New Zealand remains low.



New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian State and advice will be updated if and when required, the Ministry of Health said.



The Health Ministry last night updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.



Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall — including the car park — in Sydney’s Bondi Junction on Saturday, June 12 between 11am to 12pm or Sunday, June 13 between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4.30pm has been advised to get tested immediately.

They must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and stay at home until they get back a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again.