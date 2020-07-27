TODAY |

Four new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

There have been four new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says.

No new coronavirus have been detected in the community. 

Yesterday, six cases were announced in managed isolation across two days. 

Today's cases came as Victoria's Department of Health said it had been notified of two "likely" cases in Melbourne's northern suburbs. 

It understood the two people are connected.

Both of the people were isolating and "urgently" being retested, with a full investigation underway into the results, it said. 

