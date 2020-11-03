Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, Ministry of Health confirms

There were four cases of Covid-19 at the border today, and none in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

The cases came from Pakistan, the Phillipines, India and Indonesia. The case from Pakistan came via the United Arab Emirates, was in a travel bubble with another case and tested positive on day eight testing after arriving on April 24.

The cases from the Phillipines and Indonesia, which both travelled via Singapore and arrived on April 30, tested positive during routine day 1 and day 0 testing respectively.

The case from India via the UAE arrived on Saturday and tested positive in day 0 testing.

Yesterday, four cases were confirmed over the previous two days. Two of them came from Japan, while the other came from Qatar and Pakistan.

Today's update, via press release, comes just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a date for a travel bubble with the Cook Islands.

Cabinet will discuss the issue this afternoon as it is "next on our list", Ardern told Breakfast.

Three previously reported cases in New Zealand have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in Aotearoa to 25.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 2266.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor developments in Western Australia after a Perth managed isolation facility worker and two of their housemates tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

A further two people have contacted Healthline to say they were in the locations of interest at Brisbane Airport at the time of a green zone breach on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said.

There are now 29 people considered casual-plus contacts who have been asked to self-isolate and get tested five days after their exposure.