Four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in MIQ

There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report in the past 24 hours, none in the community.

Border workers will soon have the choice to reduce the number of nasal swabs they have to complete. Source: Associated Press

Two people remain in Middlemore Hospital with the virus after being transferred from managed isolation earlier this week, the Ministry of Health has confirmed. Both are in a stable condition.

From the new cases, two tested positive during routine testing on day three in managed isolation. One arrived in the country on 7 June from Germany via Singapore.

The other travelled from India through Qatar.

Another case tested positive for coronavirus on arrival from Egypt via the United Arab Emirates on 11 June.

The last new case tested positive on arrival on 11 June travelled from Uganda through the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Health said there are also two new historical cases which were previously reported on 6 May, one from India and the other from the USA.

Today’s update was provided through a written statement as there is no press conference scheduled for this afternoon.

This marks 106 days without community transmission reported in New Zealand.

More locations of interest relating to the Melbourne outbreak have been announced, expanding across the state as well as in Queensland and New South Wales.

One person contacted Healthline yesterday to advise they had visited a location of interest and is now self-isolating after returning a negative test result.

They had already arrived in New Zealand before being alerted by Australian health authorities.

It comes after a couple who were positive for the virus, breached lockdown rules and travelled further across the country.

Anyone who was in these locations during these dates are urged to check the information from both states' health officials as linked below.

In New South Wales, the pair travelled through the towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4.