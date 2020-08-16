Four new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation today

There are four new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today - all of them in managed isolation or quarantine.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 44, up three from 41 yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said two of today's cases arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on 29 September.

The two people have been in managed isolation in Rotorua and returned positive test results after they took an additional test due to previously identified cases on their arrival flight.

The other two cases being reported today arrived from Iran, via Dubai, on 5 October. The two people have been in a different managed isolation facility in Rotorua and have returned a positive test result from routine testing around day three of their stay.

All four cases have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Today's announcement means it has now been 15 days since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

No one is in hospital today and one case has recovered.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 4814 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 996,955.

Bledisloe Cup crowd warned to 'play it safe'

Earlier this week, Auckland rejoined the rest of the country at Level 1, but Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield warned "Level 1 is not Level none", and urged Aucklanders to maintain hygiene and precautions where possible.

That message is also being passed on to rugby fans who tomorrow will be heading to the Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Wellington without restrictions on events or gathering sizes.

The Ministry of Health reminded supporters to keep a safe distance from people they don't know and to consider wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing is difficult.