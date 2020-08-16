Four new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, all in isolation

There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report today, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, and one possible historical case.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today marks three weeks exactly since the last case of community-transmitted Covid-19 was recorded in the country.

The four new cases are all international arrivals who tested positive during their stay in isolation.

The historic case is a person who completed isolation after arriving from the United States in September.

"This individual is a recent returnee from the United States and completed their full 14 days in a MIQ facility in September," the Ministry of Health said.

"They were asymptomatic during their time in MIQ and returned two negative tests during this time.

"They were released from MIQ on September 21.

"After becoming unwell this week, they sought medical care.

"They were subsequently tested for Covid-19, which has returned a weak positive result, indicating an old infection.

"We have undertaken further testing today to fully confirm this is a historic infection.

"A PCR test conducted today has returned a negative result.

"This follow-up testing result strongly suggests that this is a historical infection.

"We are awaiting further results from other tests including serology.

"We are taking precautionary measures as we always do in these instances and the individual has been transferred to an MIQ facility in Wellington."

There are currently 46 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in isolation, up from 42 yesterday.

The total number of cases in New Zealand so far is 1524 - that number is reported to the World Health Organization.