Four motorcyclists, one cyclist die on New Zealand roads over the weekend

Four motorcyclists and one cyclist died on New Zealand roads over the weekend.

A cyclist died after a crash on State Highway One near the Manakau township in Horowhenua District yesterday.

Police confirmed the death in a statement last night, saying the cyclist died at the scene.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing, the statement said.

One person also died in a Timaru crash about 7.55am Saturday where a motorcyclist went through a fence, and another in Nelson about 5.54pm on Saturday.

Two motorcyclists also died after a crash on Christchurch's Port Hills about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police at the cordon on Dyers Pass Road in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
