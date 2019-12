Four more victims have been formally identified following the Whakaari/White Island eruption last week.

They have been named as Jessica Richards, 20; Jason David Griffiths, 33; Martin Berend Hollander, 48; and Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, police said.

All four victims were identified as Australian citizens.

It comes after police earlier confirmed brothers Matthew and Berend Hollander, 13 and 16, were killed in the December 9 eruption.

The death toll stands at 16.