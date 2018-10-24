TODAY |

Four-month investigation targeting Wellington gangs results in six arrests

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington police have today arrested six people following a citywide operation targeting suspected gang-related offending.

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington area manager of investigations, Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, said it comes following a four-month investigation into organised criminal offending.

He said those arrested have been charged with a number of offences including receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and breaching conditions, and will be appearing in court over the coming days.

Search warrants were executed at properties in central Wellington, Wilton, Khandallah, Southgate and Elderslea in Upper Hutt.

About 60 police staff were involved in the investigation and today's operation.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely. Anyone with further information is urged to contact police by dialling 111.

Information can also be provided to your local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Man charged with murder of NZ firefighter in Australia over hit-and-run cold case
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Out on the campaign trail, Trump pleads with suburban US women - 'Please like me'
5
Ardern says she and Collins 'haven't spent enough time' together after Collins implies she's 'miserable'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Hidden story' of industrial-sized plastic bladders dumped in NZ landfills
00:34

Ardern says she and Collins 'haven't spent enough time' together after Collins implies she's 'miserable'
00:32

Police confiscate large amounts of cannabis after raids on Christchurch properties

Māori King's former private secretary avoids jail after committing fraud to fund gastric bypass surgery