Four-month investigation targeting Wellington gangs results in six arrests

Wellington police have today arrested six people following a citywide operation targeting suspected gang-related offending.

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington area manager of investigations, Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, said it comes following a four-month investigation into organised criminal offending.

He said those arrested have been charged with a number of offences including receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and breaching conditions, and will be appearing in court over the coming days.

Search warrants were executed at properties in central Wellington, Wilton, Khandallah, Southgate and Elderslea in Upper Hutt.

About 60 police staff were involved in the investigation and today's operation.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely. Anyone with further information is urged to contact police by dialling 111.

Information can also be provided to your local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.