Four men rescued from life raft north of Kaikoura

Four men have been rescued from a life raft in seas north of Kaikoura after their boat sank.

They triggered a distress beacon, sent out a mayday signal and abandoned their fishing vessel Victory II when it started sinking this morning.

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ sent two helicopters to the scene about five kilometres from the mouth of the Clarence River at about 11.45am.

By the time they were sighted by a Garden City Helicopter based in Kaikoura the ship had sunk and the four men were in a life raft.

The Liquidator, a cray fishing vessel, arrived at the scene and took all four men on board.

They are unhurt and are back on shore at Clarence River mouth.

Senior search and rescue officer, John Ashby, said the men had the presence of mind to both call a mayday, which alerts any nearby vessels, and trigger their distress beacon.

"Carrying two forms of communication is really important and having a beacon really takes the search out of search and rescue," he said.

