Four men charged, drugs, weapons, cash seized after police conduct 'routine inquiry' at Auckland address

Four men have been charged and firearms, cash and drugs have been seized following a routine visit by police to a Blockhouse Bay property in Auckland last night.

About 9.30pm, two officers arrived at the Dundee Place property, where a man discharged a blank round from a pistol before fleeing.

The man was apprehended and arrested, and was found in possession of methamphetamine and $10,000 cash after he was searched.

Police also stopped three people in a vehicle near the top of the property's driveway.

When the property was searched, police located a number of weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on April 9. Police say other charges are likely.

The three other men, aged 26, 28 and 33, and who are known gang members or associates, have also appeared on drug-related charges.

West Auckland Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says the arrests demonstrate police's commitment to reducing the harm caused by those looking to profit from illicit drugs in our communities.