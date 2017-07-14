 

New Zealand


The Four Lucys: Four girls chosen for one of New Zealand's biggest theatrical events

Seven Sharp

Could they be the secret weapon at this year's 'World of Wearable Arts'?
1
Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Highlanders take halftime lead as Reds look to mount comeback in second half

2

'Grave concerns' held for missing woman after car found two days ago

3
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Panthers hit back to level scores once again

01:53
4
Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.

Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

00:28
5
His father also died from the crash.

Police appeal for witnesses of fatal bus crash, after life support for one-year-old turned off


00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
