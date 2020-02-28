TODAY |

Four Lotto players share $1 million prize

Source:  1 NEWS

Four lucky Lotto players have scooped up $250,000 each in last night's First Division draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

Among the prize winners are two players from Auckland, as well as one each from Marlborough and Southland.

No one won the Powerball jackpot yesterday, which rolls over to Wednesday night. The jackpot is now at $5 million.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Marlborough and Southland, and at Roscommon Superette in Auckland.

An Auckland player also won Strike 4, bagging a $300,000 prize. The ticket was sold at New World in Papakura.

Yesterday’s numbers were 2, 4, 12, 13, 15, 28, with a bonus ball of 5. The Powerball was 10. 

The win comes a week after a New Plymouth player won a $7.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

New Zealand
Auckland
Southland
Marlborough
