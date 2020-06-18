Four kura kaupapa schools close over Covid-19 risk from flight attendant

A flight attendant who had contact with the two women who tested positive for Covid-19 has returned a negative test.

By Meriana Johnsen of rnz.co.nz

Four kura kaupapa schools in Rotorua this morning told students they did not need to attend school because of the risk from the woman's link to the positive cases.

Her child had attended rugby training with students from three other schools on Tuesday.

Te Runanga nui o Nga Kura Kaupapa Māori spokesperson Hohepa Campbell said the woman had informed the kura this morning her test was negative, and contact-tracing was occurring in the schools.

"But it would seem now that it is highly unlikely that these tamariki are going to be probable contacts, however, steps are being taken by the kura with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of their tamariki, which includes possible contact-tracing as well as rapid Covid testing."

The four affected kura kaupapa are Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hurungaterangi.

The public health unit for the Lakes District, Toi Te Ora, confirmed in a statement that the flight attendant had tested negative.