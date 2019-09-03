Four Kiwis registered with MFAT as being in the hurricane-stricken Bahamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has confirmed that four New Zealanders are registered as currently being in the Bahamas, which have been hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm, which was Category-5 but has since weakened to Category-4, has caused very high storm surges on the island of Grand Bahama, with many residents still in need of aid.

The storm itself remains just north of the island, and is forecast to move away to the northwest this evening towards Florida.

A spokesperson said the four Kiwis had registered through the SafeTravel website and that warnings had been sent out to them last week before the hurricane hit.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the New Zealanders were on or near Grand Bahama, which has been severely damaged.

"We advise New Zealanders in the Bahamas to follow the advice of the local authorities at all times (including any evacuation orders) and to seek suitable shelter," the warning said.

"Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management.

"It is considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors during a hurricane and remain well away from low-lying coastal areas."