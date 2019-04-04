TODAY |

Four kids, aged 12, 13 and 14, arrested after West Auckland police chase in stolen car

Source:  1 NEWS

Four teenagers, aged 12, 13 and 14, will be charged after leading police on a chase through West Auckland early this morning, following a spate of robberies.

Source: 1 NEWS

At around 3.50am, police spotted a stolen vehicle on Te Atatu Road which had been involved in at least three reported burglaries earlier yesterday evening.

A unit followed the vehicle at a distance through the Waitākere area, out to Kumeu and then back into Waitākere, before backing off as the Eagle helicopter took over.

The vehicle was spiked and eventually pursued before police managed to block the vehicle on State Highway 16 at Waterview.

Four youths have been taken into custody and will face a raft of charges including burglary and aggravated burglary.

They will appear in the Waitākere Youth Court as police continue making inquiries into other possible offending.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
2
Fourteen-year-old boy arrested, charges likely, after fatal stabbing at Northland pub last night
3
Brisbane locked down as first community case of mutated Covid-19 strain appears in Australia
4
Woman shot dead in US Capitol riot was an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump
5
Four kids, aged 12, 13 and 14, arrested after West Auckland police chase in stolen car
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Foxton armed carjacking: Victim's destroyed vehicle was not insured

Fourteen-year-old boy arrested, charges likely, after fatal stabbing at Northland pub last night

Rāhui put in place for stretch of Bay of Plenty coast after fatal shark attack at Waihi Beach

Joe Biden officially next US President as electoral college votes certified despite violent protests at Capitol