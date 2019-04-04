Four kids, aged 12, 13 and 14, arrested after West Auckland police chase in stolen car

Four teenagers, aged 12, 13 and 14, will be charged after leading police on a chase through West Auckland early this morning, following a spate of robberies.

Source: 1 NEWS

At around 3.50am, police spotted a stolen vehicle on Te Atatu Road which had been involved in at least three reported burglaries earlier yesterday evening.

A unit followed the vehicle at a distance through the Waitākere area, out to Kumeu and then back into Waitākere, before backing off as the Eagle helicopter took over.

The vehicle was spiked and eventually pursued before police managed to block the vehicle on State Highway 16 at Waterview.

Four youths have been taken into custody and will face a raft of charges including burglary and aggravated burglary.

They will appear in the Waitākere Youth Court as police continue making inquiries into other possible offending.