Four injured as two cars and truck crash on notorious stretch of SH2 near Tauranga, closing road

Four people have been injured in a crash between two cars and a truck at an intersection near Tauranga that has closed a section of State Highway Two.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Wright Road and State Highway 2, near Aongatete around 3.30pm.

Four ambulances and two helicopters were dispatched to crash site.

Police say one person is in a serious condition and three others are in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says two people were trapped in two of the vehicles.

Images from the scene show a heavy buildup of traffic.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for two to three hours.