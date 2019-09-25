TODAY |

Four injured as two cars and truck crash on notorious stretch of SH2 near Tauranga, closing road

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Four people have been injured in a crash between two cars and a truck at an intersection near Tauranga that has closed a section of State Highway Two.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Wright Road and State Highway 2, near Aongatete around 3.30pm.

Four ambulances and two helicopters were dispatched to crash site. 

Police say one person is in a serious condition and three others are in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says two people were trapped in two of the vehicles.

Images from the scene show a heavy buildup of traffic.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for two to three hours.

The crash happened on a notorious stretch of SH2 between Katikati and Tauranga.

Crash blocking State Highway 2 at Aongatete. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police hunting two men over Auckland sexual abduction incidents
2
Four injured as two cars and truck crash on notorious stretch of SH2 near Tauranga, closing road
3
Government to ban 'profits ahead of people' tactics by banks, insurers
4
Sixteen-year-old identified as person killed in South Auckland workplace accident
5
Up to 20,000 people affected as Jetstar plans to axe New Zealand regional flights
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ACC posts $8.7 billion deficit
00:43

Education Minister demands answers after student lay dead at Canterbury University residence for lengthy period

Official cash rate remains unchanged at one per cent

Police hunting two men over Auckland sexual abduction incidents