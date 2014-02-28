Four injured, three seriously, after light plane crashes off runway at remote Marlborough airstrip

Four people are injured, three of them seriously, after a light plane crashed off the runway while landing at a rural airstrip in Marlborough today.

Police and emergency services have reached the plane at the remote airstrip near Clarence, north of Kaikoura.

File photo Source: 1 NEWS

Police say there were four people on board and one needed to be extracted from the plane by the Fire Service.

Three people have serious injuries and one has moderate.

Helicopters have been deployed to transport the patients to hospital.