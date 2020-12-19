TODAY |

Four helicopters, three fire crews battling blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga

Source:  1 NEWS

Four helicopters and three fire crews are battling a blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga.

The fire has reportedly jumped a firebreak, which has caused it to spread. Source: 1 NEWS

The smoke from the Matakana Island fire billowed over Mount Maunganui. Source: 1 NEWS

A FENZ spokesperson says they are continuing their efforts to contain the blaze.

In a Facebook post, FENZ told Tauranga residents affected by the smoke to stay indoors and close windows.

Those needing medical advice should contact healthline on 0800 611 116.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
