Four helicopters, three fire crews battling blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga

Four helicopters and three fire crews are battling a blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga.
The fire has reportedly jumped a firebreak, which has caused it to spread.
The smoke from the Matakana Island fire billowed over Mount Maunganui. Source: 1 NEWS
A FENZ spokesperson says they are continuing their efforts to contain the blaze.
In a Facebook post, FENZ told Tauranga residents affected by the smoke to stay indoors and close windows.
Those needing medical advice should contact healthline on 0800 611 116.