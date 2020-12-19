Four helicopters, three fire crews battling blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga

Four helicopters and three fire crews are battling a blaze on Matakana Island in Tauranga.

The fire has reportedly jumped a firebreak, which has caused it to spread.

The smoke from the Matakana Island fire billowed over Mount Maunganui. Source: 1 NEWS

A FENZ spokesperson says they are continuing their efforts to contain the blaze.

In a Facebook post, FENZ told Tauranga residents affected by the smoke to stay indoors and close windows.