Four helicopters, 50 firefighters extinguish six-hectare vegetation fire in South Canterbury

A six-hectare grass and tree fire which threatened a home in South Canterbury yesterday afternoon is now out.

Four helicopters and around 50 firefighters responded to the incident after it began on Frazer Road, in Hakataramea Valley, at about 4pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The fire was was initially threatening a property.

Firefighters were called back to the area last night following a flare up.

Crews will return this morning for routine checks and to patrol the area for any signs of other possible flare ups.