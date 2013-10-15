 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Four-hectare fire north of Auckland now fully under control

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fire that tore through pine trees in the Makarau area, north of Auckland, yesterday has now been extinguished.

The fire was contained to an area of four hectares, a Fire Service spokesperson said, after starting yesterday morning about 10am. 

Fire engine

Fire engine

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS they maintained a presence at the scene all night.

Six nearby homes were evacuated due to the smoke, but were not threatened by the fire itself.

It is not known what caused the blaze.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

Home evacuated as fire crews battle forest blaze north of Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson scores his 1000th T20 runs. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 1st T20, McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Tuesday, 03 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Live updates: Munro brings up quickfire fifty as Black Caps continue to dilute Bangladeshi pressure

2
John Wilson was found laying unconscious under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queenstone at 2am on New Year's Day.

Kiwi man a victim of 'gay hate crime', husband says

01:07
3
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:42
4
The family were sitting in the park when a shirtless man approached, hurling abuse at them.

'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

00:08
5
The boy's mother said the cashier at the Temecula, California 'had all the patience in the world'.

Watch: Cashier's act of kindness towards teen with cerebral palsy

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ