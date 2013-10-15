Four-hectare fire north of Auckland now fully under control

The fire that tore through pine trees in the Makarau area, north of Auckland, yesterday has now been extinguished.

The fire was contained to an area of four hectares, a Fire Service spokesperson said, after starting yesterday morning about 10am.

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS they maintained a presence at the scene all night.

Six nearby homes were evacuated due to the smoke, but were not threatened by the fire itself.