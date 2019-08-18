Four fire engines working to move milk tanker dangling off bridge after colliding with car in Canterbury

Four fire engines are working to move a truck which was left hanging half off a bridge after colliding with a car in Canterbury this morning.
Two people received minor injuries after the crash occurred south of the Rakaia River Bridge at around 6.30am, police said.
The truck, a milk tanker, was empty at the time of the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeperson told 1 NEWS. The tanker is located on the slope towards the northern end of the Rakaia River.
The road near the bridge remains closed, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.
Motorists have been advised avoid the bridge, and to use SH73 and SH77 as a detour route.