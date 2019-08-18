Four fire engines working to move milk tanker dangling off bridge after colliding with car in Canterbury

Four fire engines are working to move a truck which was left hanging half off a bridge after colliding with a car in Canterbury this morning.

Two people received minor injuries after the crash occurred south of the Rakaia River Bridge at around 6.30am, police said.

The truck, a milk tanker, was empty at the time of the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeperson told 1 NEWS. The tanker is located on the slope towards the northern end of the Rakaia River.

The road near the bridge remains closed, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.