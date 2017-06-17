 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Four dead in horror two car crash in Waikato

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four people have died in a horror two-car crash in foggy conditions in Waikato tonight.

Map showing Netherton.

Source: Google Maps

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 2 at Netherton in the Hauraki District at approximately 7.40pm. 

Four people have died at the scene and two others have been taken to hospital.

SH2 is closed between Fisher Road and School Road and police say the closure is likely to remain in place overnight, with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Fog in the area is heavy at present and police are urging motorists to drive with extreme caution.

A Fire Service spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS one of the vehicles ended up in a drain and three people were trapped in the second vehicle, while one of the cars was on fire.

Police say while next of kin are being informed of this tragic incident, no further information is available at this time.  

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
What a way for the local boy to farewell his home crowd in Rotorua and the Maori jersey.

As it happened: Lions make big statement with clinical win as pinpoint kicking game and dominant scrum stifle Maori All Blacks

2

Four dead in horror two car crash in Waikato

00:24
3
The Australian halfback fired a horrid pass to his backline during the shock 24-19 loss.

Watch: Will Genia shocker sets up free intercept try as Scots stun Wallabies in Sydney

00:38
4
Michelle Carter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for urging her 18-year-old boyfriend to kill himself.

Watch: The moment US woman is convicted after urging her boyfriend to commit suicide via text

00:44
5
Corrections says it wasn't a surprise after an emotional staff meeting at Auckland's maximum security prison.

Prison guards call in sick after colleagues appear in court

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ