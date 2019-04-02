TODAY |

Four dead after multiple crashes across New Zealand in deadly start to summer

Source:  1 NEWS

Four people have died after a number of crashes around the country this weekend, marking a deadly start to summer. 

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

All were killed in separate crashes yesterday near Auckland, Otoko, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Yesterday morning one person died in a serious crash along State Highway 2 in Otoko this morning, at around 11.30am.

Another person died in Dunedin after a two-car crash along Blackhead Rd at around 2pm.

In a separate crash north of Auckland, a second person died and another was injured after a vehicle rolled last night. 

Police say the crash happened on "rural land" off Pakiri Road in Leigh and they were called at around 6.35pm yesterday.

Finally yesterday, at Woodend, near Invercargill, a car crashed into a ditch on the Bluff Highway, near the Waimatua Creek Bridge. 

Emergency services were called at around 10.25pm and police say the person died at the scene.

The person was taken to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries, while one other person involved has minor injuries.

In another crash today, one person is critically injured and another received minor injuries, after a car rolled this morning on State Highway 30, Horohoro, south of Rotorua. 

Police are investigating each of the crashes.

