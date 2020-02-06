TODAY |

Four-day work week good for business, says entrepreneur who started global movement

Source:  1 NEWS

Public holidays just remind us how good life could be if we could work less and live more.

Andrew Barnes has been asked for advice on flexible working so often he decided to write a manual. Source: Seven Sharp

You might have heard about Vodafone giving its employees Friday afternoons off for the rest of summer.

Staff will finish at 2pm today and every other Friday this summer so they can enjoy that sunshine and get a head start on the weekend.

It's a pretty generous move, but research suggests productivity will rise because of this, not fall.

So with a new year of work stretching out ahead of us the team at Seven Sharp thought who better to give advice on getting a slice of that flexible pie than New Zealand-based businessman Andrew Barnes, known as the architect of the four-day-week movement. He invited the TVNZ1 programme up to his rooftop home to get some top tips.

New Zealand
Employment
Business
