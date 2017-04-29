 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Four of China's 'most wanted' residing in Auckland

share

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Chinese Government has released a list of fugitives most wanted for corruption, with Auckland said to be home to four of the top 22 individuals.

The Chinese Government has released a list of people most wanted for corruption.
Source: 1 NEWS

China has been pursuing an extradition treaty with New Zealand, something the government hasn't ruled out.

Stephen Hoadley from Auckland University International Relations told 1 NEWS, "The Chinese are very blunt they are obviously using public pressure, they are bringing a little bit of pressure on to the NZ government saying look we know who they are, they're sitting in your country. We want them back in our country."

The Chinese Government has even released the streets the men supposedly live on. With one man living in central Auckland near One Tree Hill, and the others in the Eastern Suburbs.

Jiang Lee was ranked number two on the most wanted list and the others appearing at 5, ten and fifteen respectively.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Bill English told 1 NEWS he and China's Premier Li have agreed to continue discussing the matter and the government will be 'treading carefully'.

The Chinese Government is urging the fugitives to return to China, confess their crimes and seek a lenient punishment.

Related

Will Hine

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

02:19
3
The Chinese Government has released a list of people most wanted for corruption.

Four of China's 'most wanted' residing in Auckland

02:37
4
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

'Major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, says Trump

00:29
5
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ