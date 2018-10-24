TODAY |

Four children taken to hospital following school bus crash in Mount Maunganui

Four primary-age children were taken to hospital following a crash between a school bus and a van in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene on Hewletts Road just after 9am.

Police say 41 people were on board the bus at the time.

St John earlier said eight people were treated at the scene and a further eight were taken to Tauranga Hospital. But a Bay of Plenty DHB spokesperson told 1 NEWS there were four children treated and they have since been discharged.

St John said all injuries were minor to moderate. 

Four ambulances attended the crash. 

Source: 1 NEWS
