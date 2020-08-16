Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border

New Zealand has recorded four new Covid-19 cases today, all at the border.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said today in a statement.

Three of the cases are part of a group of international mariners from Russia. This takes the total of positive Covid-19 cases from the group to 14.

The Ministry of Health says eight of those cases are historical while three are new active cases. Further testing will be carried out on the three new cases to determine if those are historical as well.

Two of the new Russian cases arrived in New Zealand via Singapore and tested positive during routine testing around day zero and day three. The other arrived via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive on routine day three testing.

All three are in quarantine in Christchurch.



The other case arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive during routine testing around day one. That person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health says one case of Covid-19 has recovered while one other case is now listed as not being a Covid-19 case.

That case had tested positive in the UK prior to travelling to New Zealand and is now listed are historical. Because they tested positive in the UK they are not listed as a case in New Zealand.

No cases of the UK variant or South African variant have been found today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 77 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1866.