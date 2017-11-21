Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

A serious four-car crash on State Highway One in Waikato has left several people injured and blocked north and southbound lanes of the road.
Emergency services are attending the crash near Hampton Downs.
Police say they were called to the scene at around 3.45pm.
Initial reports indicate four people have been injured, police say.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of SH1 are blocked and multiple units are attending the scene.
A St John spokesperson has told 1 NEWS one person has critical injuries and two people have received minor injuries.
They were called at 3.46pm and are still at the scene.
Three appliances and a helicopter have been sent.