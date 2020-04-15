TODAY |

Four Burwood Hospital staff contract Covid-19 after caring for Rosewood Rest Home residents

Source:  1 NEWS

The Rosewood Rest Home coronavirus cluster has increased, with health officials reporting that staff members at Burwood Hospital who have been caring for affected residents, are now infected. 

The Canterbury DHB says the Hospital staff are “doing well” at home in isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

Four Burwood Hospital staff who came into contact with the Rosewood Rest Home residents have now contracted Covid-19.

There’s a warning that the country may see more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak at the rest home with a total of six deaths linked to the cluster there.

Jacinda Ardern reflects on NZ's 'deadliest day to date' after four Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

It comes as New Zealand recorded its deadliest day yesterday from coronavirus, with four deaths announced.

Three of the new deaths were residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and a man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home.

The latest information was provided by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

All of those six people who died had underlying health conditions.

There are now at least 33 Covid-19 cases associated with the Rosewood Rest Home, with both residents and staff infected.

The Canterbury DHB says the four Burwood Hospital staff members are “doing well” at home in isolation.

It comes as a second cluster at The George Manning Life Care facility in Christchurch has been identified.

