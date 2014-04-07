 

Four arrests in child abuse crackdown

Four men have been arrested after allegedly being caught with child sex abuse images as Customs cracks down on exploitation.

The men were arrested in four separate incidents over the past month, the Customs Service said today.

A 47-year-old Kiwi man was charged after allegedly being caught with child sexual abuse material on his phone at Auckland Airport in January and later with more material on his home computer.

A week later, a 30-year-old Warkworth man allegedly involved in exporting and uploading images using a "common messaging application" was arrested by police and Customs officers following an investigation.

A 63-year-old dual NZ-British citizen was also arrested after a search of his phone allegedly found objectionable publications.

This month, a 67-year- old Auckland man was taken into custody for allegedly exporting objectionable publications through a chatroom and faces charges of exporting and distributing the material.

Customs investigations manager Maurice O'Brien says stopping child exploitation is a high priority.

"Customs uses intelligence and technology to identify travellers who may be carrying objectionable publications, and we have a small team of dedicated investigators who identify online offending."

