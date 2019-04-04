Four arrested following armed robbery in Palmerston North

Four people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a commercial property in Cloverlea, Palmerston North this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson says one offender was reportedly carrying a pole when the group entered the property and demanded money.

The group made off with an unidentified sum of money and was reported to police at around 2am.

A vehicle "of interest" was later found on Bath Street, Levin at 2:45am before attempting to flee.