TODAY

Four arrested following armed robbery in Palmerston North

Source: 1 NEWS

Four people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a commercial property in Cloverlea, Palmerston North this morning. 

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson says one offender was reportedly carrying a pole when the group entered the property and demanded money. 

The group made off with an unidentified sum of money and was reported to police at around 2am. 

A vehicle "of interest" was later found on Bath Street, Levin at 2:45am before attempting to flee.

Four people were later arrested in relation to the burglary after the vehicle was stopped on Winchester Street.  

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
