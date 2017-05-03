 

'A foundational decision' - TVNZ CEO says media merger decision gives clarity for players

TVNZ CEO Kevin Kenrick says he was unsurprised by today's Commerce Commission decision to deny a merger between NZME and Fairfax Media, calling it a "foundational decision" for the New Zealand media landscape.

Kevin Kenrick says media organisations will now likely be looking at commercial partnerships rather than full equity mergers.
The commission declined the proposed merger for a number of reasons, including that it believed it would reduce the diversity of views received by the public.

Mr Kenrick said it was a difficult and very significant decision which will leave some questioning whether it was right, and will leave media companies looking at alternative ways to stay buoyant.

"The Commerce Commission is in a really tough position, they've got to form a view on the industry, they've got to forecast what the future of that industry is, they've got to make their decision," Mr Kenrick said.

"History will then reflect on that and say 'was that a smart decision or was it not?' - but I think yeah - it was definitely a foundational decision for the industry.

"There's been the Sky-Vodafone decision and then there's been this one, so I think equity mergers of entities are looking to be more problematic.

"I think that points you more towards commercial arrangements and partnering in a way that is actually less about an equity ownership - and I think that's the territory that most players will start exploring now."

The NZ Herald, Stuff and affiliates were attempting to create a huge NZ media empire.
Mr Kenrick said media face a difficult landscape where Google and Facebook are "capable competitors" - but there are benefits to be had on both sides of working with them.

"Right now Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising revenue - they are very capable competitors.

"They provide a good service for advertisers, and yet the mystique about them being able to do all things brilliantly well is starting to be exposed.

"There's been the whole question about how valid are the Facebook audiences in terms of do they actually deliver what they say they are going to do ... they were going to be the answer to everything ... they're the answer to some things.

"Facebook doesn't invest in content - Facebook distributes others people's content, so if you're a content generator, then Facebook is going to be really interested in your content - without everyone else's content there is no Facebook.

"So at times I think we can talk ourselves into a position of them being so large and all-powerful and all-consuming ... at the end of the day, there is a benefit that each party actually brings here, and there's an inter-dependency and I think we need to remind ourselves, particularly when it comes to local content."

As for where the decision leaves TVNZ, Mr Kenrick says further conversations with other media players could soon open up for commercial partnerships, such as the 1 NEWS video content-sharing arrangement already in place with Stuff.co.nz.

"Commercial partnering is going to be really critical here - we're in the business of video content, we want to be New Zealand's leading video content provider ... we need to look at saying, well, would we put our content on other people’s distribution platforms? Would we be open to others distributing their content via our platforms?

"I think you've got to find economies of scale where you are not competing so you can continue to compete actively around your content, and your relationship with viewers."

