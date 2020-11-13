Found! Nana reunited with letter after small town postie's appeal goes viral

A letter simply addressed "to Nana" has found its way to its rightful owner after an appeal by Waipū postie Barbara Stewart went viral.

A letter sent from Australia "to Nana" in Waipū, with no street number for the address. Source: 1 NEWS

Stewart had been trying to find the owner for a little over a week before she posted it on her community Facebook page, including door-knocking houses on the street.

The pink-and-white polka-dot envelope lacked a name and street address, only reading: "To Nana, St Mary's Bay Rd, Waipū, Whangārei".

Now it's found its way home.

"I had no doubt we would find Nana!" Stewart told 1 NEWS.

Her appeal made its way to Australia, where it's believed the letter was sent from.

Then she was sent a message by one of the recipient's family members - right back home in Waipū.

Stewart says she couldn't believe it.

"[The sender was] actually quite embarrassed, there's nothing to be embarrassed about," she says.

"The family of the recipient found it absolutely funny, we had a good laugh and a good chat."

Stewart is grateful to everyone who shared her message, praising the community's unity.

"It's in small communities where big things happen. These small gestures can make a big difference."

When it comes to her own efforts, Stewart doesn't mind going to that extra level to help a letter get to its destination.

"It's a change to our everyday work, it's actually quite interesting," she says.