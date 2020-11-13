Found! Nana reunited with letter after small town postie's appeal goes viral

A letter simply addressed "to Nana" has found its way to its rightful owner after an appeal by Waipū postie Barbara Stewart went viral.
Stewart had been trying to find the owner for a little over a week before she posted it on her community Facebook page, including door-knocking houses on the street.
The pink-and-white polka-dot envelope lacked a name and street address, only reading: "To Nana, St Mary's Bay Rd, Waipū, Whangārei".
Now it's found its way home.
"I had no doubt we would find Nana!" Stewart told 1 NEWS.
Her appeal made its way to Australia, where it's believed the letter was sent from.
Then she was sent a message by one of the recipient's family members - right back home in Waipū.
Stewart says she couldn't believe it.
"[The sender was] actually quite embarrassed, there's nothing to be embarrassed about," she says.
"The family of the recipient found it absolutely funny, we had a good laugh and a good chat."
Stewart is grateful to everyone who shared her message, praising the community's unity.
"It's in small communities where big things happen. These small gestures can make a big difference."
When it comes to her own efforts, Stewart doesn't mind going to that extra level to help a letter get to its destination.
"It's a change to our everyday work, it's actually quite interesting," she says.
As for what comes next, the Waipū postie is now getting ready for their pre-Christmas rush - with hopes the next letter will be a bit easier to get to its home.