Foster parents in line for more financial assistance after review

The country's 14,000 caregivers are likely to get a financial boost.

Oranga Tamariki is to hold the first ever review of the financial assistance provided to foster and other carers.

Auckland mother Margaret Chung is welcoming the move, saying looking after children is expensive, and even harder if you want to provide little extras such as a trip to the zoo or Kelly Tarlton's.

She says she, like all other carers, does it for the love, not the money, but a little bit more assistance would help.

There are three benefits paid to caregivers to help support the more than 22,000 kids in some form of care.

Weekly payments range from $172.84 to $233.71 per child, depending on their age.

There are also extra grants available, such as $20 a week for nappies or Christmas and birthday allowances.

Children's Minister Tracey Martin says the law was introduced in the 1890s and it's never been fully reviewed since.

Oranga Tamariki will consult with caregivers and those in the system, but Ms Martin says she "literally doesn't know" if the payments are enough.

It's also hoped more help, and payment for training and other support would lead to more people becoming caregivers.

There's a desperate shortage of caregivers, Ms Martin says.

Linda Surtees from Foster Kids says she'd like to see a payment to caregivers to help them upskill and ensure they can provide the care that's needed.

The review will start in June, and the minister hopes it'll be completed by the end of the year.

    The government is set to review the financial assistance given to caregivers
