Forty supermarkets named ‘low-risk’ locations of interest

Out of an “abundance of caution”, the Ministry of Health will be adding “around 40” supermarkets to the locations of interest list, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

The Director General of Health said the list of supermarkets would include those visited by people who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He said people who were at the locations of interest at the relevant times, however, won’t need to get a test. Instead, they’re asked just to monitor their health for any Covid-19 symptoms.

“Risk assessments have been done on each of them. Due to physical distancing in place, plastic screens and PPE use and so on, the events are deemed to be low risk,” he said.

The list of supermarkets will be updated Wednesday afternoon on the Ministry of Health’s website.