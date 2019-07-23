TODAY |

Former Wellington councillor, campaigner Ruth Gotlieb dies

More From
New Zealand
Wellington

Prominent Wellingtonian Ruth Gotlieb, who gave a lifetime of community service to the capital, has died.

Mrs Gotlieb served on the city council from 1983 to 2001, as well as the regional council, the district health board and the harbour board.

She was in her nineties.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester said Mrs Gotlieb's many achievements included the establishment of the youth council, setting up a mobile library and sitting on the board that oversaw the upgrade of Wellington Hospital.

The public library in the suburb of Kilbirnie is named after her.

Mr Lester says Mrs Gotlieb was like a force of nature, and her strong personality and drive made her a very effective councillor.

Mrs Gotlieb was awarded the QSO for public service in 1995 and named Wellingtonian of the Year in 2010.

She did volunteer work for Trade Aid, the Cancer Society, Newtown Community Centre, and Ronald McDonald House, among other organisations.

rnz.co.nz

Ruth Gotlieb. Source: Wellington City Council
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pacific music legend Daniel Rae Costello dies
2
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'
3
Yesterday, they said only New Zealand citizens will be able to hold a firearms licence. But now they say residents will be allowed as well.
Prime Minister and Police Minister admit mistake in gun law change announcement
4
Labour and National have also recently released ads taking aim at their political foes.
Green Party pull ad mocking Simon Bridges' accent after heavy criticism online - 'Lowered the tone of the debate'
5
A man was shot dead and a woman was shot and injured on May 1.
Comancheros gang member gets jail for 'execution style killing' in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Health warning signs have become a common sight at river mouths in Taranaki.

Questions remain over freshwater quality in Taranaki region
Electric Vehicle in Park Charging station.

Kiwi firefighters warn of electric car fires - 'There can be a risk of re-ignition for up to five days'
Close-up image of software engineer typing on laptop

Political questions asked by Government agencies 'ill-judged, inappropriate' - SSC

The public is set to vote on whether cannabis should be legalised.

'My vote's only as good as my neighbour's' - PM tight-lipped on cannabis voting intentions