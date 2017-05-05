 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Will former US President Barack Obama visit New Zealand this year?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former US president Barack Obama will reportedly make his way to New Zealand in a trip scheduled for March. 

The former US President is urging France to choose the centrist over Marine Le Pen in Monday’s election runoff.

Source: 1 NEWS

Obama may be visiting on March 21 according to the Herald on Sunday. 

Although the details of his possible visit haven't been revealed, it is understood it will be arranged by Air New Zealand to align with the launch of a new route to the United States.

The route may be to Chicago, which is Obama's home town. 

It was announced last year that former Prime Minister, Sir John Key was spreading his wings and joined the board of Air New Zealand, which may of been a deciding factor for Obama to come to New Zealand and potentially promote airline due to their friendship, the Herald reports.

In a statement in May, Chairman Tony Carter said the board had been actively searching for a director with strong international business experience and a deep knowledge of tourism for around a year.

"When John Key announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister and moving to a new phase of life outside of politics, it became a priority for the board to try to secure his services as a Director," Mr Carter said. 

Sir John was appointed to the role on September 1.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

00:59
2
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

00:33
3
Things didn't stay on script as the former actress was announcing an award.

Meghan Markle survives her first fumble in the royal spotlight

01:02
4
An evacuee says the rescuers "were very efficient in getting us out on time".

Two bodies found in West Auckland river near where three were swept away

00:15
5
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

Australia crush Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener after another top order collapse

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

Two bodies were found last night in a river where three people were earlier reported missing.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 