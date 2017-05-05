Will former US President Barack Obama visit New Zealand this year?

Former US president Barack Obama will reportedly make his way to New Zealand in a trip scheduled for March.

Obama may be visiting on March 21 according to the Herald on Sunday.

Although the details of his possible visit haven't been revealed, it is understood it will be arranged by Air New Zealand to align with the launch of a new route to the United States.

The route may be to Chicago, which is Obama's home town.

It was announced last year that former Prime Minister, Sir John Key was spreading his wings and joined the board of Air New Zealand, which may of been a deciding factor for Obama to come to New Zealand and potentially promote airline due to their friendship, the Herald reports.

In a statement in May, Chairman Tony Carter said the board had been actively searching for a director with strong international business experience and a deep knowledge of tourism for around a year.

"When John Key announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister and moving to a new phase of life outside of politics, it became a priority for the board to try to secure his services as a Director," Mr Carter said.