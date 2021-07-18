TODAY |

Former TVNZ newsreader Philip Sherry dies

Former TVNZ newsreader Philip Sherry has died aged 87.

Philip Sherry presenting 1 NEWS in 1983. Source: 1 NEWS

Sherry was a familiar face on New Zealand TV for many decades, having roles with various media outlets from TVNZ to South Pacific Television and TV3.

He also had a career in radio, hosting shows on Radio NZ and local Wellington station 2YD.

His family told Newshub Sherry died this morning in Papamoa surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Sherry's death was also announced at a Catholic convention in Auckland today.

"At the Eucharistic Convention in Auckland, the death of former TVNZ newsreader and devout Catholic Philip Sherry, MNZM, was announced.

"For many years, Mr Sherry was the MC for the Eucharistic Convention. May he rest in peace," a post on the NZ Catholic Facebook page reads.

Sherry was known for the quote:

"(Newsreading is) like riding a bicycle. All you need is sobriety and good eyes."

Later in life he moved into public service, acting as the deputy chairman of Auckland Regional Council for a time.

Sherry also served as a councillor for Environment Bay of Plenty after moving to Papamoa in 2004.

