Former trustee of a Far North Māori trust Stephen Henare jailed

A former trustee who admitted draining the bank account of a Far North Māori Trust has been jailed for more than five years.

Stephen James Henare was a trustee of the Parengarenga 3G Trust, known as the P3G Trust, when he and his sister stole almost $1.1 million intended for forest management in 2012 and 2013.

Days into his trial in May, Henare changed his not-guilty pleas and admitted five charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In July, his sister Margaret Dixon was sentenced to 12 months' home detention.

At the High Court in Auckland today, the trust's treasurer Ahjun Ahoy told the court it was left on the edge of a financial cliff, and had had to sell cutting rights to more than a hundred hectares of forest.

Justice Muir said Henare's offending had devastating consequences.

rnz.co.nz

Stephen James Henare in court. Source: rnz.co.nz
